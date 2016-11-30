Has Trump Lost His Mind? Palin for VA Sec.!

All the brothers(Vets) need to get our heads on a swivel again. This Sara Palin manure must not stand. Please recall our history! Woodrow Wilson. He tried to stiff us for the enlistment bonus after WW I. The brothers of the era marched on Washington DC. Its time to sling that ruck. Sitting on your six is not an option. The time is now. Contact your solid vet orgs and remind your gov't officials that midterms are coming.

If its not broken don't fix it. If it is in need of repair we will do it and not Sara Palin. I empathetic that her son has PTSD but that does not qualify her to run the VA.

Lets find a scholar General, REMF or the real deal to fill the seat of VA Sec

