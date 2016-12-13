Lets Get Our Nomenclature Correct and Job Discriptions

With all this brew ha ha about Russian hacking. Lets start with the CIA. The CIA is or are America's thugs. Job description, lying for a living, gathering intelligence, assignation. economic destabilization, arms pedaling, drug pedaling when convenient, shell corporations, money laundering etc.. These guys are the ones who get their hands dirty.

NSA, also known as SigInt. We old timers in the Army called them Signals Intelligence, SIGINT also. Current day duties. Like back in my day listening to radio traffic with reel to reel tape recording the traffic. They have added some duties these days privacy intrusion, doing their own hacking etc. I would find it more credible if the NSA had come forward with the hacking accusations by the Russians. If anyone that would or could recognize hacking and the "who done it" would be the NSA

Thank you for the time