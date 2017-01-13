How Many Jobs Will Be Lost With The Repeal of the ACA

Brothers and Sisters how many jobs will be lost due to the repeal of the ACA. Let us use a report found and I believe Maddow's show pointed out with a California official that stated that 200,000 healthcare professionals were hired to deal with the Medicaid expansion and the newly insured. If this is correct and all the states that expanded MEDICAID etc. The loss of jobs could exceed a million jobs.

So I will need all of members that expanded MEDICAID in their state and the folks that found a jobs due to the ACA to sing out. We need to look at the total loss of repealing the ACA.

I hope I am clear about this, questions and constructive criticism are always welcome to sort this out.